Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Pry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Pry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ann Pry Obituary
Betty Ann Pry

Fairdale - 83, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was a grocery clerk for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Moore Pry, Sr., daughter, Teresa Ryan, son, Daniel Lee Pry, 2 brothers & 5 sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Boston (Gene) & Laura Ann Mason (William), sons, Ronald Jr. & Kevin Dennis Pry, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren & brother, Richard Carpenter.

Funeral Service will be 12pm Friday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1-8pm Thursday and after 9am Friday until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -