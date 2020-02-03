|
|
Betty Ann Pry
Fairdale - 83, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was a grocery clerk for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Moore Pry, Sr., daughter, Teresa Ryan, son, Daniel Lee Pry, 2 brothers & 5 sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Boston (Gene) & Laura Ann Mason (William), sons, Ronald Jr. & Kevin Dennis Pry, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren & brother, Richard Carpenter.
Funeral Service will be 12pm Friday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1-8pm Thursday and after 9am Friday until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020