Betty Ann Redding
Louisville - Betty Ann Redding, 89, passed from this life Friday, September 25, 2020 at Glen Ridge Health Campus.
Betty was born in Louisville to the late Robert and Lucy Slayton. She served her family faithfully as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. As a young woman she worked outside the home as a registered nurse and was a longtime devoted member to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Marvin S. Redding; and brothers, Robert Slayton and Douglas Slayton.
Survivors include her children, Steve Redding (Becky), Karen Moore (Terry), and Danny Redding (Shelley); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Farmer.
Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Magnolia, Kentucky 12 p.m. EST Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
.