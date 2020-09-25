1/2
Betty Ann Redding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Ann Redding

Louisville - Betty Ann Redding, 89, passed from this life Friday, September 25, 2020 at Glen Ridge Health Campus.

Betty was born in Louisville to the late Robert and Lucy Slayton. She served her family faithfully as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. As a young woman she worked outside the home as a registered nurse and was a longtime devoted member to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Marvin S. Redding; and brothers, Robert Slayton and Douglas Slayton.

Survivors include her children, Steve Redding (Becky), Karen Moore (Terry), and Danny Redding (Shelley); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Farmer.

Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Magnolia, Kentucky 12 p.m. EST Monday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Burial
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved