Betty Arlene Brighter
Louisville - Betty Arlene Brighter, 79, went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Betty was born in Magnolia, Kentucky to the late Otto and Mattie Whitlow. She lived out her faith as a woman of devotion to the truth of the Gospel message and her loving dedication to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 25 years, Eddie Brighter.
Survivors include her sons, Wayne LeMaster (Margie), David LeMaster (Leigh), James LeMaster (Travis Carney) and Victor Brighter (Jon Downs); grandchildren, Wayne LeMaster, Jr. (LaShelle), Austin LeMaster, Katie Butler (Jason) and Bradley LeMaster; great grandchildren, Maverick LeMaster and Cameron Butler; sister, Shelby Archer (Alan); brother, Terry Whitlow (Debbie); and special cargegivers, Renee Deaton and Nicole Martin.
Vistation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Funeral services in celebration of her life will be 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019