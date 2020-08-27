Betty BeckerCrestwood - Betty Ora Becker, 79, passed away on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020, at her home in Crestwood, KY. Betty was born on August 24th, 1941, to parents, Fred H. Becker Sr. and Mildred Morrison Becker of Crestwood. Betty was a graduate of Oldham Co. High School and Eastern Ky. University, with a Bachelor's degree in teaching. She was an avid reader and historian and taught history and social studies at Eastern High School. She was a member of the Ky. Retired Teachers and the Jefferson Co. Retired Teachers. Betty was a long standing member of St. James Episcopal Church in Pewee Valley, KY. She dearly loved animals and will be profoundly missed by her cat Bella.Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, George S. Becker.She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Miller (Larry), Sara Deibel (Dennis), Rachele Freeman; brother, Fred H. Becker Jr. (Alfreda); nephew, Fred H. Becker III (Laura); nieces, Catherine Strong (Rodney) and Rebeckah Freeman Adcock; a great nephew, Thomas Becker Adcock; 4 great nieces, Scarlett Adcock, Victoria Becker, Heather Pacheco, and Amanda Deatherage; 4 great- great nieces, and her very best friend and "teaching buddy" Lynn S. Boone.The family would like to thank Hosparus Services and in particular Betty's nurse, Jennifer for her great care and kindness in the last weeks of her life.Betty's memory will be honored with a private family visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Oldham County Humane Society. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com