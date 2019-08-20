|
Betty Borrows Moore
LaGrange - Betty Borrows Moore 86, of LaGrange, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
She was Executive Director of The Mallory Taylor Foundation Inc. She devoted her life to helping other people. Betty was also a 75 year member of Sligo Baptist Church. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her parents; Jessie Leon and Lottie Burrows; grand daughter, Tabitha Moore; brothers, Leon Burrows and Paul Burrows; sisters, Mildred Cole and Charlotte Louden.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Wendell Moore; sons, Barry Moore (Jennifer) and Tim Moore (Maria); grandchildren, Jill Moore, Shea Moore (Leah) and Ashley Moore; great grandchildren, Talulah Moore and Odessa Moore; Sister Noreen Moore.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 PM on Thursday at Sligo Baptist Church (65 North 42 Loop, Pendleton KY 40055). Visitation from 4-8 PM at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Wednesday and at the church on Thursday from 11:30 until service time.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials to The Mallory Taylor Foundation (Po Box 53, LaGrange KY 40031) or Sligo Baptist Church
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019