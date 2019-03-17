Services
Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-3242
Betty C. Coffey

- - Betty C. Coffey, 78, widow of Jasper V. Coffey, passed away Saturday, March 2. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Bowling) Cave.

Betty was a devoted employee at The First National, National City and PNC Banks of Louisville for 38 years, where she was a Vice-President.

Betty was a willing caregiver for so many. After a well-deserved retirement, she became a world traveler with family and friends.

Survivors include a sister, Theresa (Richard) Scott, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a sister, Ruth, and her husband Delbert Spencer. Private services were held.

Donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Rolan G Taylor Funeral Home, Winchester Ky, is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
