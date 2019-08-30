Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Louisville - Betty Carol Barbour, age 72 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Terrell Barbour; her parents, Tony and Dess Gribbins Nalley; her siblings, Bernard, Clifton, Bobby, Linda Sue and Hugh L. Nalley.

Betty is survived by her loving children, Todd (Suzanne), Shane (Kristy) and Dwight Deno (Geneva); grandchildren, Brittney, Dylan, Andrew, Brooke, Grace, Jaeden and Taylor; sister, Catherine Wells; brothers, Darell Nalley, Ronnie "Gene" Nalley (Karen); many nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 12 to 6 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown), with a celebration of Betty's life to follow at 6 pm. Burial will be 1:30pm on Friday, September 6th at Lebanon National Cemetery, 20 State Hwy 208, Lebanon, Kentucky.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
