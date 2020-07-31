1/1
Betty Carol Bivin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Carol Bivin

Louisville - Betty Carol Bivin, 89 years of age, passed away July 18, 2020 at Jefferson Manor. Betty was born on January 16, 1931 in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Leslie Lawrence Bivin, Sr and Ludy Ellen (Reynolds) Bivin. Betty graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1952 with a degree in Business.

Betty worked 12 years at Reynolds Metals in Louisville and 30 years for the late Kenneth C. Young, Jr., GM, Oxmoor Center. Betty retired in 1995 and played bridge, attended the theatre, and Churchill Downs.

Betty is survived by nieces Marlana McKibben, Leslie Trapp, nephew, Barry Bivin, two great nieces, one step great nephew and one great, great nephew. Cremation selected; no memorial.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved