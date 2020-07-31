Betty Carol Bivin



Louisville - Betty Carol Bivin, 89 years of age, passed away July 18, 2020 at Jefferson Manor. Betty was born on January 16, 1931 in Franklin, Kentucky to the late Leslie Lawrence Bivin, Sr and Ludy Ellen (Reynolds) Bivin. Betty graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1952 with a degree in Business.



Betty worked 12 years at Reynolds Metals in Louisville and 30 years for the late Kenneth C. Young, Jr., GM, Oxmoor Center. Betty retired in 1995 and played bridge, attended the theatre, and Churchill Downs.



Betty is survived by nieces Marlana McKibben, Leslie Trapp, nephew, Barry Bivin, two great nieces, one step great nephew and one great, great nephew. Cremation selected; no memorial.









