Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Betty Cissell

Betty Cissell Obituary
Betty Cissell

Louisville - Betty L. Cissell, 78, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Betty is survived by her sons; David Gardner (Barbara) and Steven A. Gardner (Victoria), grandchildren Matthew D. Gardner, Diana K. Gardner, Ryan D. Gardner and Sean A. Gardner.

A celebration of Betty's life will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12pm. Visitation starts at 10am-12pm with an entombment to follow the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019
