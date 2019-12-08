|
Betty Cissell
Louisville - Betty L. Cissell, 78, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Betty is survived by her sons; David Gardner (Barbara) and Steven A. Gardner (Victoria), grandchildren Matthew D. Gardner, Diana K. Gardner, Ryan D. Gardner and Sean A. Gardner.
A celebration of Betty's life will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12pm. Visitation starts at 10am-12pm with an entombment to follow the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 13, 2019