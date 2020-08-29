1/1
Betty Collins
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Collins

West Point - Mrs. Betty Jean (Lavely) Collins, age 87, of West Point returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 28, 2020. Mrs. Collins was born in Louisville on June 6, 1933 to the late Anna (Avis) and William Lavely. Mrs. Collins was a member of Living Church of God. She was a retired school bus driver for Bullitt County Public Schools. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, William J. Collins, Sr.; son, William J. Collins, Jr.; brothers, Ernest and Ed Lavely; sisters, Theresa Caswell and Katherine Risinger.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Debra Higgins, Valeria Harn (Tracy), Donna Mahoney (Glen), Cindy Young (Scott); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Culver.

Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Friday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved