Betty CollinsWest Point - Mrs. Betty Jean (Lavely) Collins, age 87, of West Point returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, August 28, 2020. Mrs. Collins was born in Louisville on June 6, 1933 to the late Anna (Avis) and William Lavely. Mrs. Collins was a member of Living Church of God. She was a retired school bus driver for Bullitt County Public Schools. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; husband, William J. Collins, Sr.; son, William J. Collins, Jr.; brothers, Ernest and Ed Lavely; sisters, Theresa Caswell and Katherine Risinger.She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Debra Higgins, Valeria Harn (Tracy), Donna Mahoney (Glen), Cindy Young (Scott); 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Frances Culver.Funeral service will be held at 12 pm on Friday, September 4, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 12 pm until 8 pm and on Friday from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home.