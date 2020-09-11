Betty Corbin Seebert



Betty Corbin Seebert entered eternal life on September 6, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 21, 1927 to her parents Wilbur C. and Margaret Corbin. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph "Bud" Seebert, and her brother Jack Corbin. Betty is survived by her son Michael Seebert (Shannon), daughter Cathy Dusel (Charles), granddaughter Emily Seebert (T.J. Weibel), grandson Eric Dusel (Katie Sholler), grandson Craig Dusel, great grandson Myles Seebert, and great granddaughter London Weibel.



Betty was a graduate of Southeastern High School in Detroit. She worked tirelessly her whole life while balancing the responsibilities of being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Early in her career, she worked midnight shifts in the banking industry riding the bus to and from work each day. She found her real work passion when she took a job at Stewart's Dry Goods in downtown Louisville. She worked as a Training Supervisor in the Personnel Department. She absolutely loved that store and all the people in it.



Betty enjoyed music and the arts. Frank Sinatra was her lifelong music heartthrob. She was a prolific writer and gifted poet having numerous articles published in the local newspapers. She was well read and into her eighties, she could compete with most anyone on the television game show Jeopardy.



She was a fiercely independent woman who decided to learn to drive at the age of sixty. She traveled to England for many years living six months overseas and then six months back in the states. She held on to her beliefs with strong conviction. She was a staunch Democrat and held Franklin Roosevelt in highest esteem.



Betty was the best friend a person could ever have. As evidence, she exchanged letters weekly with her lifelong childhood friend, Ruthie Ziesel, for an amazing seventy years until Miss Ziesel passed away a few short years ago.



Betty was small in stature, but possessed unbelievable strength, stamina, and resolve. She triumphed over multiple surgeries, multiple bouts with cancer, a serious car accident, and later dementia. It took a once in a hundred years pandemic virus for her to finally meet her match.



Most of all, Betty was kind, selfless, generous, and loving. She did with less so others could have more. She never spoke unkindly toward anyone and no one ever had an unkind word for her. She could not have been a more perfect matriarch for her family. In true maternal fashion, she passed on the birth date of her first-born child.



The family would like to thank the folks at Signature Healthcare, Hosparus, and Dr. Michael Kommor for extending Betty's life and allowing her loved ones more time with her. The family will be holding a private funeral service in Oakwood, Illinois, the birthplace of her parents. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Cedar Lake, 9505 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40222.









