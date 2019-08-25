|
|
Betty (Sheffield) Curtis
Louisville - Betty (Sheffield) Curtis, 77, passed away August 22, 2019 at Jewish Hospital.
She is preceded in death by her parents, H. I. and Wanda Sheffield; and her spouse, Richard Curtis Sr.
She is survived by her children, Richard Curtis Jr. (Kathleen) and Cheri "Missy" Porter (Jimmy); her brother, Ron Sheffield (Betty); her sister, Brenda Enderle; her grandchildren, Erica Rose (Steven), Alan Curtis (Ashlee), Kyle Porter, and Michael Porter (Meredith); her great grandchildren, Stella Rose and Scarlet Rose.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at the SICU at Jewish Hospital for their kindness, compassion, and tireless efforts during her stay.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
https://www.hosparushealth.org/donate
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019