Betty D. Bartlett
Betty D. Bartlett

Louisville - 78, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Mrs. Bartlett was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie Perkins; brother, James E. Perkins.

She is survived by her husband, George E. Bartlett; children, Jacqueline D., Sharon R., Anthony D. Bartlett, Ernest Moppins; siblings, Barbara P. Scott, Norma P. Jones; grandchildren, Natasia M. Spencer, Tarik A. Robinson, Ayanna R. Stroud; great-grandson, Jayden R. Wilson.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3540 Garland Ave., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
