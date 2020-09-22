Betty D. Bartlett
Louisville - 78, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Mrs. Bartlett was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Marie Perkins; brother, James E. Perkins.
She is survived by her husband, George E. Bartlett; children, Jacqueline D., Sharon R., Anthony D. Bartlett, Ernest Moppins; siblings, Barbara P. Scott, Norma P. Jones; grandchildren, Natasia M. Spencer, Tarik A. Robinson, Ayanna R. Stroud; great-grandson, Jayden R. Wilson.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3540 Garland Ave., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.