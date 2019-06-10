|
|
Betty Dillard
Louisville - Betty L. Dillard, 86, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Betty was a member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church, and the Order of Eastern Star.
She was born on August 2, 1932 in Pikeville, Kentucky to Benton and Hazel Cross. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Kenneth Dillard.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Jim) Taylor, Vickie (Mike) Hoemi, son, Larry K Dillard, brother, Eddie (Liz) Cross. Betty also leaves behind to cherish her memory 4-grandchildren, 7-great grandchildren, and a host of extended family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 and will resume on Wednesday, June 12, from 10 am until 1 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, June 12, at Newcomer Southwest Chapel with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 10, 2019