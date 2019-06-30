|
|
Betty Dixon
Louisville - Betty Dixon, 79 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2019.
Betty received degrees from Transylvania University and Emory University. She taught at Nichols and Cedar Grove Elementary Schools in Bullitt County. A lifelong Methodist, she served the church in many capacities, including teaching Sunday School.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Dale Dixon, and her parents, Peyton and Elizabeth Davis.
She is survived by her children, Beth Dixon and Peyton Dixon (Sharyl), her sister, Susan Deegan (Dan),her niece, Margaret Seifert (Clay); her nephew, Mac Deegan (Lydia) and four great-nieces.
Visitation will be Monday, July 1st from 4pm to 7:30pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Memorial Service will be 2pm Tuesday, July 2 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Rd.
In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Wesley Manor Charitable Program or Henderson Settlement.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019