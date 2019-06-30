Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Dixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Dixon Obituary
Betty Dixon

Louisville - Betty Dixon, 79 of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2019.

Betty received degrees from Transylvania University and Emory University. She taught at Nichols and Cedar Grove Elementary Schools in Bullitt County. A lifelong Methodist, she served the church in many capacities, including teaching Sunday School.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rev. Dale Dixon, and her parents, Peyton and Elizabeth Davis.

She is survived by her children, Beth Dixon and Peyton Dixon (Sharyl), her sister, Susan Deegan (Dan),her niece, Margaret Seifert (Clay); her nephew, Mac Deegan (Lydia) and four great-nieces.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1st from 4pm to 7:30pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Memorial Service will be 2pm Tuesday, July 2 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Rd.

In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Wesley Manor Charitable Program or Henderson Settlement.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now