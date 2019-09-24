|
Betty Duncan
Louisville - Betty Jean Duncan, 80, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Betty retired from GE after 20 years. She was a member of Portland Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will follow. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019