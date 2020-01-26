Services
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Younger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty F. Younger


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty F. Younger Obituary
Betty F. Younger

Louisville - Betty F. Younger passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Forest Springs Health Campus. She was the daughter of Raymond and Carolyn Frankel and was born on March 2, 1924 in Louisville, Ky.

Betty was a nurses' aide in WWII and later attended the University of Louisville and became a Real Estate salesperson. She enjoyed family and friends, and was active in PTAs, National Council of Jewish Women, Adath Jeshurun Sisterhood, and B'nai Brith.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin D. Younger; her son, Robert (Christine) Younger; and daughter, Sally (Peter) Younger.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Peggy Younger; son, Jon (Kim) Younger; son-in-law, Peter Pearlman; and nine grandchildren- Marcee (Steven) Wozadlo, Jeremy Younger, Joshua Younger, Barbara Sloss, Leslie Kornblith (Nick), Bernard Pearlman, Zachary Shields, Noah Younger and David Younger. She had eight great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue, on Monday January 27th at noon. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Donations may be made to Adath Jeshurun Synagogue or the Sally K. Younger Fund at Adath Jeshurun Synagogue, the , or to Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -