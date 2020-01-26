|
Betty F. Younger
Louisville - Betty F. Younger passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Forest Springs Health Campus. She was the daughter of Raymond and Carolyn Frankel and was born on March 2, 1924 in Louisville, Ky.
Betty was a nurses' aide in WWII and later attended the University of Louisville and became a Real Estate salesperson. She enjoyed family and friends, and was active in PTAs, National Council of Jewish Women, Adath Jeshurun Sisterhood, and B'nai Brith.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin D. Younger; her son, Robert (Christine) Younger; and daughter, Sally (Peter) Younger.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Peggy Younger; son, Jon (Kim) Younger; son-in-law, Peter Pearlman; and nine grandchildren- Marcee (Steven) Wozadlo, Jeremy Younger, Joshua Younger, Barbara Sloss, Leslie Kornblith (Nick), Bernard Pearlman, Zachary Shields, Noah Younger and David Younger. She had eight great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue, on Monday January 27th at noon. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Donations may be made to Adath Jeshurun Synagogue or the Sally K. Younger Fund at Adath Jeshurun Synagogue, the , or to Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020