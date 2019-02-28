Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Louisville - Betty G. Melton, 84 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Betty was a longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She retired from Phillip Morris after many years of service and was a Breast Cancer Survivor.

Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 3-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Saturday, March 2, 2019 10am in the Arch L. Heady Chapel with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. For full obituary please visit our website at www.archlheadypreston.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
