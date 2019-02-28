|
|
Betty G. Melton
Louisville - Betty G. Melton, 84 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Betty was a longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She retired from Phillip Morris after many years of service and was a Breast Cancer Survivor.
Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 3-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Saturday, March 2, 2019 10am in the Arch L. Heady Chapel with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. For full obituary please visit our website at www.archlheadypreston.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019