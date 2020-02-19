|
|
Betty George Miller
Louisville - born on November 22, 1977, returned to her heavenly home on February 18, 2020. She was blessed with a large and loving circle of friends at Kaleidoscope Inc. Madison Arthur and Shirley Owen provided compassionate and devotional care for over 14 years. Lee Bobzien Gray provided gracious and kind hearted Case Management Services for 19 years.
Betty had a smile that could brighten the darkest day. She loved jokes (specifically fart jokes) and had a great sense of humor. She had the appreciation for the smallest of things such as spending time outside in the sunshine or enjoying any type of water such as a pool, a bath, a sprinkler, or water hose. She loved all types of music, but her favorite artist was Michael Jackson. The most admirable thing about Betty is that we could look to her for an example of perseverance and inner strength as she continued to fight battles in health and limitations that would crush many of us.
Thank you Betty for your unconditional love and your beautiful smile! You will be so deeply missed by so many!
Visitation will be Friday, February 21st from 10-11am with service at 11am at G.C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W. Broadway; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020