Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brokaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty H. Brokaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty H. Brokaw Obituary
Betty H. Brokaw

Louisville - 89, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Brokaw, and her son, Mark Brokaw.

Left to cherish her memory, her sons, Paul Brokaw (Sharon), David Brokaw (Dianne), & Stephen Brokaw; brother, John Hoover; 4 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild.

Betty will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and mother-in-law who raised four boys well. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020, 2-7pm, at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10am in the Arch L. Heady & Son Chapel with burial to follow at the Glendale Christian Church Cemetery in Glendale, KY.

The family wishes to acknowledge the staff and residents of the Beehive for the attention and care they extended to Betty.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -