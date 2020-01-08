|
Betty H. Brokaw
Louisville - 89, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Brokaw, and her son, Mark Brokaw.
Left to cherish her memory, her sons, Paul Brokaw (Sharon), David Brokaw (Dianne), & Stephen Brokaw; brother, John Hoover; 4 grandchildren & 1 great-grandchild.
Betty will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother and mother-in-law who raised four boys well. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020, 2-7pm, at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10am in the Arch L. Heady & Son Chapel with burial to follow at the Glendale Christian Church Cemetery in Glendale, KY.
The family wishes to acknowledge the staff and residents of the Beehive for the attention and care they extended to Betty.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020