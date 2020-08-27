Betty Haile BorichLouisville - 77, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1942 in Louisville, KY, to Thomas Vose Haile, Sr. and Sara Mehne Haile. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1960 and University of Kentucky in 1964.She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Melvin Borich.Betty enjoyed reading, couponing, shopping, and spending time with her college friends, the "Ladybugs". She played the violin and was a member of the first Louisville Youth Orchestra. She worked as a librarian at both Western and Waggener High Schools.Betty is survived by her children, Melissa Mays, Michael Brent Borich, and Brandon Borich; grandchildren, Madison Mays Tompkins (Matthew), Hayden Mays, and Emerson Mays; sister, Carol FitzZaland; brother, Thomas V. Haile, Jr. (Sandy); multiple nieces and nephews; and other extended family.Funeral service will be at 4:00pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of service. Private interment will be at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery in Radcliff.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Hosparus.