1/
Betty Haile Borich
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Haile Borich

Louisville - 77, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1942 in Louisville, KY, to Thomas Vose Haile, Sr. and Sara Mehne Haile. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1960 and University of Kentucky in 1964.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Melvin Borich.

Betty enjoyed reading, couponing, shopping, and spending time with her college friends, the "Ladybugs". She played the violin and was a member of the first Louisville Youth Orchestra. She worked as a librarian at both Western and Waggener High Schools.

Betty is survived by her children, Melissa Mays, Michael Brent Borich, and Brandon Borich; grandchildren, Madison Mays Tompkins (Matthew), Hayden Mays, and Emerson Mays; sister, Carol FitzZaland; brother, Thomas V. Haile, Jr. (Sandy); multiple nieces and nephews; and other extended family.

Funeral service will be at 4:00pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of service. Private interment will be at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery in Radcliff.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or Hosparus.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Highlands Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
30
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Highlands Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved