|
|
Betty Heiskell Keefe
Louisville - 91 Passed peacefully 2/22. Born in Knoxville 12/30/1928 "The Warden" is survived by 8 children: Linda Breitenbach Stowers(Everett), Ruth Ann Gillespie, Sara Austin Hale (Bobby), Toni Keefe Panyard(Patrick), Thomas Michael Keefe(Anna), Robert David Keefe, Pamela Lay Hernandez(Victor) & Joseph Rodney Miller(Kathy). 22 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, 1 great great grandaughter. Viewing Thursday JB Ratterman & Sons 2114 W Market St 4-8pm and Friday 10-11am Louisville First Seventh Day Adventist Church 2988 Newburg Rd, with Funeral at 11am. In lieu of flowers, make donations payable to Arsenal Tech (note Betty June Nursing Scholarship) 1500 E Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020