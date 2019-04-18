Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hodge Perkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Hodge Perkins Obituary
Betty Hodge Perkins

Louisville - Betty Hodge Perkins, 92, a native of Severn, NC, passed peacefully on April 15, 2019. She was a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia and she enjoyed a long career as a physical therapist. She was an avid U of L fan and enjoyed bridge, tennis, and volunteer work. She was a long-time member of Beargrass Christian Church and its Friendship Class. For the past 30 years, she enjoyed her summer home and boat at Nolin Lake with all of her family and friends.

Betty fostered strong family relationships. The family always spent joyful quality time with Betty, including visits and celebrations, right up until her passing.

She was preceded in passing by her husband, Wilbur "Perk" Perkins.

Betty was loved by her 3 children, Richard, David (Ann), and Beth (Jeff); 5 grandchildren, Lindsey, Brent, Alicia, Courtney, Connor; and 1 great-grandchild, Madison.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM, on Saturday, April 20, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM. Burial will take place privately after the service at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be made in Betty's honor to Beargrass Christian Church or Wayside Christian Mission.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now