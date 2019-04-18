|
Betty Hodge Perkins
Louisville - Betty Hodge Perkins, 92, a native of Severn, NC, passed peacefully on April 15, 2019. She was a graduate of the Medical College of Virginia and she enjoyed a long career as a physical therapist. She was an avid U of L fan and enjoyed bridge, tennis, and volunteer work. She was a long-time member of Beargrass Christian Church and its Friendship Class. For the past 30 years, she enjoyed her summer home and boat at Nolin Lake with all of her family and friends.
Betty fostered strong family relationships. The family always spent joyful quality time with Betty, including visits and celebrations, right up until her passing.
She was preceded in passing by her husband, Wilbur "Perk" Perkins.
Betty was loved by her 3 children, Richard, David (Ann), and Beth (Jeff); 5 grandchildren, Lindsey, Brent, Alicia, Courtney, Connor; and 1 great-grandchild, Madison.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM, on Saturday, April 20, at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM. Burial will take place privately after the service at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made in Betty's honor to Beargrass Christian Church or Wayside Christian Mission.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019