Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hornbuckle Boyer "Rookie" Johns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Hornbuckle Boyer "Rookie" Johns Obituary
Betty "Rookie" Hornbuckle Boyer Johns

Louisville - Betty "Rookie" Hornbuckle Boyer Johns, 83 of Louisville passed away peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Rook was born in Appleby, TX to Paul and Lorene Hornbuckle. Rook retired as an Executive Secretary for Bremner Biscuit Co.

She is preceded in death by her beloved Husband Ronald Dale Johns, brothers Don and Bernard Hornbuckle, and her sister-in-law Mary Hornbuckle.

Left to cherish her memory is her Daughter Robin S. Boyer Bullock (Sam); her Son Steven W. Boyer (Laurie), and a son of her heart Christopher J. Boyer (Jennifer), her loving family in Texas, her Grandchildren; Jessi Rook (Keith), Sara (Chase), Jordan, Devon, Kristen (Derek), Jenni (Brandon), and Nick (Rondalyn). Also her Great Grandchildren Charlie, Caleigh Rook, Regan, Grace Marie, Jayden, Carsen, and Braxton.

Family will celebrate her life privately.

Donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now