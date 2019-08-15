|
|
Betty "Rookie" Hornbuckle Boyer Johns
Louisville - Betty "Rookie" Hornbuckle Boyer Johns, 83 of Louisville passed away peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Rook was born in Appleby, TX to Paul and Lorene Hornbuckle. Rook retired as an Executive Secretary for Bremner Biscuit Co.
She is preceded in death by her beloved Husband Ronald Dale Johns, brothers Don and Bernard Hornbuckle, and her sister-in-law Mary Hornbuckle.
Left to cherish her memory is her Daughter Robin S. Boyer Bullock (Sam); her Son Steven W. Boyer (Laurie), and a son of her heart Christopher J. Boyer (Jennifer), her loving family in Texas, her Grandchildren; Jessi Rook (Keith), Sara (Chase), Jordan, Devon, Kristen (Derek), Jenni (Brandon), and Nick (Rondalyn). Also her Great Grandchildren Charlie, Caleigh Rook, Regan, Grace Marie, Jayden, Carsen, and Braxton.
Family will celebrate her life privately.
Donations may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019