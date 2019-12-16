Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Betty J. Fothergill

Betty J. Fothergill Obituary
Betty J. Fothergill

Louisville - 84, passed away peacefully December 16, 2019 with her family by her side. She retired from Rohm & Haas. She and her husband enjoyed watching UK basketball and traveling with the team.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William "Bill" Fothergill and the last of her four siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Jo (John) Rucker; granddaughter, Brittany (David) Fletcher; grandson, John Wolff, Jr.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, 11 a.m., December 19, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 -8 p.m.

Thank you Hosparus for your compassionate and loving care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
