Betty J. Hoffmann
Louisville - Betty J. Hoffmann, 85, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Betty was retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield and was an avid reader.
She is now reunited with her loving husband, Frederick "Fritz" Hoffmann; her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Ward, and her grandsons, Scott and Jimmy Ward. Betty is survived by her daughters, Sharon Weinert (Marty), Kathy Russell (Jimmy), Laura Crawford (Carl), Mary Kay Parsley (Billy); seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 25 from 1 to 5 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral will be Monday at 10 am in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019