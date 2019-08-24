Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Betty J. Hoffmann

Betty J. Hoffmann Obituary
Betty J. Hoffmann

Louisville - Betty J. Hoffmann, 85, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.

Betty was retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield and was an avid reader.

She is now reunited with her loving husband, Frederick "Fritz" Hoffmann; her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Ward, and her grandsons, Scott and Jimmy Ward. Betty is survived by her daughters, Sharon Weinert (Marty), Kathy Russell (Jimmy), Laura Crawford (Carl), Mary Kay Parsley (Billy); seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 25 from 1 to 5 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral will be Monday at 10 am in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
