Betty J. MadduxLouisville - Betty J. Maddux, 91, passed away on November 6, 2020.Betty loved doing crossword puzzles, reading mysteries, and watching a good western.She preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Scott Maddux; parents, John and Ivan Roberts; Brother, Gordon.Betty leaves behind her children, Kathleen Pearlman (Steven), John Maddux (Cathy), and Gregory Maddux. She also leaves 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.A funeral service for Betty will be on Tuesday at 2:00pm at Advantage Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 until service time at the funeral home.