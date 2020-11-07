1/
Betty J. Maddux
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Maddux

Louisville - Betty J. Maddux, 91, passed away on November 6, 2020.

Betty loved doing crossword puzzles, reading mysteries, and watching a good western.

She preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Scott Maddux; parents, John and Ivan Roberts; Brother, Gordon.

Betty leaves behind her children, Kathleen Pearlman (Steven), John Maddux (Cathy), and Gregory Maddux. She also leaves 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Betty will be on Tuesday at 2:00pm at Advantage Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 until service time at the funeral home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved