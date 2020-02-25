|
Betty J. Miller
Louisville - Age 86, passed away peacefully Monday February 24, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired administrative assistant at U of L School of Medicine and a graduate of Shawnee High School. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Evelyn Prentice, and her husband of 64 years, Kenneth G. Miller.
Survived by her son, Capt. Mark A. Miller Sr. and his three children, Daughter, Valerie Miller. Grandchildren, Marshall, Peyton, & Timothy Tyrrell. The family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers, Sheila Casey & Bobbie Kapple for their loving and dedicated care.
Funeral Service will be 2 PM Thursday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 11 AM - 2 PM Thursday.
Memorials to Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020