Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Miller Obituary
Betty J. Miller

Louisville - Age 86, passed away peacefully Monday February 24, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired administrative assistant at U of L School of Medicine and a graduate of Shawnee High School. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur & Evelyn Prentice, and her husband of 64 years, Kenneth G. Miller.

Survived by her son, Capt. Mark A. Miller Sr. and his three children, Daughter, Valerie Miller. Grandchildren, Marshall, Peyton, & Timothy Tyrrell. The family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers, Sheila Casey & Bobbie Kapple for their loving and dedicated care.

Funeral Service will be 2 PM Thursday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 11 AM - 2 PM Thursday.

Memorials to Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -