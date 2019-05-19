Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Louisville - 77, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was born in Louisville on October 21, 1941 to the late W.R. and Alta Totten. Betty was retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kentucky and was the best Mom in the world.

In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert T. Sweasy; and two brothers, Bobby and Barry Totten.

Left to cherish her memory is her 3 daughters, Sharon (Forrest) Richardson, Kym (Bobby) VanBuren and Robyn (Walter) (Jimmy) Sweasy; 3 grandchildren, Robert "Peewee" (Rebecca) Richardson, Chad Shuman and LeaAnn Flener; 8 great grandchildren, KeSean, Jonathan, Macedie, Paul, Caden, Anthony, Brylee and Randy; Brothers, David (Sally) Totten and Don (Kathy) Totten; sisters in law, Dolly Totten and Deb Abel; brother in law, Tom Sweasy and her faithful fur companion, Princess Cali Ann.

A service to celebrate Betty's life will take place at 12 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. The family will accept guests for visitation before the service from 10am-12pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Betty's honor to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
