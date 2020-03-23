Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Betty Jane Caswell


1927 - 2020
Betty Jane Caswell Obituary
Betty Jane Caswell

Louisville - Betty Jane Caswell, 92 of Louisville, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and she retired from Bacon's Department Store.

She was preceded in death by her loving son, Rick Caswell, her parents, John and Margarite Alberding, her brother, John Alberding and her daughter in law, Connie Caswell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Bob Caswell, her sons, Ron Caswell and Bob Caswell (Clara), 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in her name to Crusade for Children, St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church or St. Judes.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
