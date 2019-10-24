|
|
Betty Jane Ellis
Louisville - 87, of Louisville died peacefully at her home on October 23, 2019.
She was the former Betty Jane Cottrell, a native of Cave City, KY and a member of Eastern Parkway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald G. Cottrell.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Lynn Ellis, Laura Leah Ellis, Rhonda Ann Ellis and Ava Jean Ellis Roetteis; brother, Robert Cottrell; and her beloved dogs, Mickey Lee and Buddy Boy.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visit-ation will be after 10 a.m. on Monday.
Memorial gifts may be made to Eastern Parkway Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019