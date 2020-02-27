|
Betty Jane Ramsey
Louisville - Betty Jane Ramsey was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and Christian.
She passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Louisville.
Betty was an avid Bingo player, loved to travel, going to shows and movies, dogs, her family and the Lord. If you needed her, she was always there. She didn't criticize or give unwanted advice. She was always upbeat.
Betty was a 1956 graduate of Mercy Academy. She retired from Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield as a Medicare Specialist and was a member of St. John Paul II Parish (formerly St. Pius X).
Her parents, Robert and Lillian Bennett Burns preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, John E. "Jack" Ramsey, Sr.; four children who adored her, John E. Ramsey, Jr. (Cindy), Robert A. Ramsey, Michael T. Ramsey (Becky) and Tina M. Easley (Kevin); 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She helped care for her grandchildren over many years. She would take them to the zoo, the Dollar Store, Elks pool or just play with them in the backyard. Betty could always be relied on to pick-up anyone who needed a ride - at any time. In essence, she was what everyone wishes their grandmother was. If you ever had the pleasure of seeing Betty and Jack dance at a wedding, you witnessed pure joy!
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 2nd from St. John Paul Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 1st at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to either the or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020