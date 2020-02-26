|
Betty Jane Stowers
Louisville - Betty Jane Stowers, 84, was surrounded by her family when she entered into rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Betty is survived by her husband, Marvin R. Stowers, Sr.; Sons, Ray Stowers (Robin) and Greg W. Stowers (Julie); Brother, Vernon Curl; Sister, Wanda Walls; Sister in law, Paula Painter; Grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Abby; 4 Great Grandsons; Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Her visitation will be held on Sunday 3-8 pm and on Monday 10am to 12 noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020