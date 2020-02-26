Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jane Stowers

Betty Jane Stowers Obituary
Betty Jane Stowers

Betty Jane Stowers

Louisville - Betty Jane Stowers, 84, was surrounded by her family when she entered into rest on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Betty is survived by her husband, Marvin R. Stowers, Sr.; Sons, Ray Stowers (Robin) and Greg W. Stowers (Julie); Brother, Vernon Curl; Sister, Wanda Walls; Sister in law, Paula Painter; Grandchildren, Erin, Ryan, Abby; 4 Great Grandsons; Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Her visitation will be held on Sunday 3-8 pm and on Monday 10am to 12 noon.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
