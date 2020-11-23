1/1
Betty Jane (Bopp) Wieting
1930 - 2020
Betty Jane (Bopp) Wieting

Louisville - Betty Jane (Bopp) Wieting, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on December 27, 1930 to the late Thomas and Delia Bopp. Her family moved to Louisville when she was 9 years old. At the age of 16, she met Cliff Wieting, whom she married on August 15, 1952. They were married 57 years until Cliff's death in 2009.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Bopp (Maggi) of Louisville and her sister, Shirley Bopp Henry of Austin, Texas. She also leaves to cherish her memory her three children, Toni Senn (Daniel), Brad Wieting (Barbie) and Julie Ryan (Kevin); and five grandchildren, Kati Ryan, Kelsey Ryan Cross (Mark), James Ryan, Nate Weiting, and Eric Senn.

Due to COVID restrictions, the burial will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association or Hosparus of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
