Betty Jean Atcher
Brandenburg - Betty Jean Langdon Atcher, 89, of Brandenburg, passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020, with her family by her side. Betty was the head cashier for St's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
Betty was met at the gates of heaven, by her husband Horace. She has left behind to cherish her memory her two sons, Stephen Atcher (Catherine) and Kevin Atcher (Monica); one brother, Frank Langdon Jr. (Maye); and her sister Gloria Perkins (Russell); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Betty chose cremation. Memorial service for Betty will be held Saturday Jan.4, at advantage funeral home Hardy chapel, at 2:00 P.M. Memorial visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 until the service time. Burial will be at a later date at Bethany Cemetery. Condolences can be left for the Atcher family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020