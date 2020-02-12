Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Lane
View Map
Louisville - Betty Jean Bayens, 86 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home. Born in Louisville she was the former Betty Elder. Betty retired as an Office Manager for Dr. Edward Graves; she was a graduate of Presentation Academy and a founding member of St. Martha Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Paul Bayens and her son Mark Bayens.

Left to cherish her memory are her 5 daughters Paula Cates (Riley), Sally Barman (Ken), Jenny Warren (Bill), Martha Clark (Greg), and Beth Tetley (Dan); Her daughter in law Linda Bayens; Grandchildren Christina, Craig, Lindsey, Will, Emily, Abby, and Jake; Great grandchildren Emilia, Beckham, Braelynn, Sophie, and Emma; and her dog Lacey.

Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home 3800 Bardstown Rd. Her Funeral Mass will be 10 am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Martha Catholic Church 2825 Klondike Lane. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kentucky Talking Books or Presentation Academy.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
