Betty Jean Coombs
Louisville - Betty Jean Coombs, 90, originally of Fern Creek and longtime resident of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on May 9th, peacefully, in the company of family and friends.
Betty now resides with her beloved husband, Charles, and her son, Davy, who both preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter and a legion of people who loved and admired her strength, courage, intelligence and sense of humor.
She will be interned next to her husband at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville in a private ceremony on May 20th.
There will be a Life Remembrance later that day, and all are welcome to share in this celebration of a remarkable woman. We will gather at the Brownsboro Park Retirement Community courtyard park from 3 to 6:30, among the trees and violets she loved so much.
Please, no flowers and no tears...Betty rests in peace now.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 17, 2019