Betty Jean Dunn
Betty Jean Dunn

Louisville - Betty Jean Dunn, 93, of Okolona passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020.

A gathering will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10am until 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.

In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
