Betty Jean Dunn
Louisville - Betty Jean Dunn, 93, of Okolona passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020.
A gathering will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10am until 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.