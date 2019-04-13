|
Betty Jean England
Louisville - Mrs. Betty Jean England, 83, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 12, 2019. Mrs. England was a social butterfly and known as "The Boss." She retired from Audubon Hospital as a housekeeper. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Nora Disney; husband of 61 years, Herbert England and 9 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Carol Russell (Mike), Darlene Khouri (Tony) and Teresa Thornhill (Larry); 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Christine Precht and sisters-in-law, Betty Harper and Wanetta Hurt (Carlos). Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Mt. Holly Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2pm until 8pm and Monday from 11am until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy may be given to the . www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 13, 2019