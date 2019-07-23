Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Betty Jean Fluhr

Betty Jean Fluhr Obituary
Betty Jean Fluhr

LOUISVILLE - 66, passed away on July 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Cartwright, Sr. and granddaughter, Christina Fluhr Hayes.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Joe Fluhr, Sr.; children, Joe (Sue) Fluhr, Jr., Tommy (Michelle) Fluhr, Lee Ann ( Johnney) Hines, Alison Cummins, Angela (Terry) Allen and Scott (Judy) Fluhr; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; mother, Elizabeth Cartwright; siblings, Janice Duvall and Henry (Theresa) Cartwright, Jr., sister-in-law, Anna Jane Paddock and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, from 2pm-6pm with a celebration of Betty's life beginning at 6pm. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019
