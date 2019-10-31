Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chape
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gribbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Gribbins


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Gribbins Obituary
Betty Jean Gribbins

Louisville, KY - Betty Jean Gribbins, 95, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

She was born on February 12, 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky to Edward and Goldie (Viers) Grosshans. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Aleck Gribbins, Jr., son, Jeffrey B. Gribbins, brother, Edward Grosshans, Jr. & brother, Frederick Grosshans. Betty is survived by her son, Joseph R. (Phyllis) Gribbins, daughter, Janet K. (John) Sullivan, son, John T. (Denee) Gribbins, son, James A. (Sherri) Gribbins, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests that contributions in Betty's memory be made to Lifesong Community Church, 10300 Lower River Road, Louisville, KY 40272.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -