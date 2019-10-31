|
Betty Jean Gribbins
Louisville, KY - Betty Jean Gribbins, 95, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
She was born on February 12, 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky to Edward and Goldie (Viers) Grosshans. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 62 years, Aleck Gribbins, Jr., son, Jeffrey B. Gribbins, brother, Edward Grosshans, Jr. & brother, Frederick Grosshans. Betty is survived by her son, Joseph R. (Phyllis) Gribbins, daughter, Janet K. (John) Sullivan, son, John T. (Denee) Gribbins, son, James A. (Sherri) Gribbins, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.
The family requests that contributions in Betty's memory be made to Lifesong Community Church, 10300 Lower River Road, Louisville, KY 40272.
