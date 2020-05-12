Betty Jean HaycraftLouisville - Betty Jean Haycraft, 80, returned to the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.She was a retired employee of Louisville Cap and Jackets, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, White Shrine, and Burks Branch Baptist Church in Shelbyville.She was preceded by her beloved husband of 53 years, Hershell Haycraft; and a son, Russell Haycraft.Betty is survived by her son, Hershell Haycraft (Vickie); two sisters, Edna Munford and Janice Nash; a brother, Richard Pickard; six grandchildren Detra Haycraft, Jeremy Haycraft, Alyssa Nichols, Abbey Jensen, Holly Hedges, and John Wheeler; and 10 Great Grandchildren.Unfortunately due to the pandemic, all services will be private. Memorial gifts are suggested to Hosparus of Louisville. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the care and concern of the Forum at Brookside. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, was entrusted with the arrangements.