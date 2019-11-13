|
Betty Jean Hirsch
Louisville - 89, of Louisville died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was the former Betty Jean White, a 1948 graduate of Shawnee High School, she earned an art degree from Bellarmine College, was a member of Fourth Presbyterian Church, where she sang soprano in the church choir for many years and worked as a school guard for the Louisville Police Department.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Norman F. Hirsch; parents, Paul H. White and Mary Marguerite Clark White; and great grandson, Tyler Joe Robinson.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Robinson (Larry); sons, Paul Hirsch (Shari) and John Hirsch (Peggy); grandchildren, Heather Ervine (Eric), Joe Robinson, Matthew Robinson (Kelly), Rebecca Kueber (Chris), John Hirsch and Patrick Hirsch; great grandchildren, Emii, Makaylee, Payton, Emma, Isaac, Wyatt, Lilly, Henry and Evelyn.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Fourth Presbyterian Church 3016 Preston Hwy. Visitation will begin at 9:30a.m. at the church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Fourth Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019