Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
(812) 283-7110
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
Clarksville - Betty Jean Maloney, 87, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in Louisville and was a retired Inspector for ICI Americas. She was a Navy veteran, a member of American Legion Post 28 in New Albany, and a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Lynne Clark (Marvin), a sister, Ann Goodman (Carroll), grandchildren, Aaron Clark, Michael Clark (Stacy), Brittany, and Elizabeth, three great grandchildren, Eli, Shelby, and Riane.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home, 431 West Harrison Ave., Clarksville with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to the time of the service on Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy to WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
