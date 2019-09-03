|
Betty Jean McCandless
Louisville - Betty Jean McCandless, 83, entered into rest Monday, September 02, 2019. She was retired from Georgetown Manor. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy McCandless; her Son, Ricky McCandless; She is survived by her children, Norma Pearce, Charlie McCandless, Bobby McCandless, Frances Ray, Ronnie McCandless, Cathy Eaton, Jimmy McCandless, Leslie McCandless, Kenny McCandless; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty's Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3-9pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019