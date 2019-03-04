Services
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Betty Jean Misback Obituary
Betty Jean Misback

Louisville - 89, passed away peacefully Friday, March 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She retired after many years with Richman Brothers Co. Betty enjoyed her family and her grandchildren. She had a green thumb and never missed a change of seasons with her blow up decorations and the neighbors smiling.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Misback; daughter, Dorothy L. Hemmelgarn; sister, Violette LeGrand; brother, Norman Numann; great grandson, Jesse Alberhasky; great granddaughter, Brittany Rae Helm.

She is survived by her children, Gloria J. (David) Grisham, Diana Williams and Richard L. (Laura) Spivey; brothers, Billy and Bernie Numann; sisters, Geraldine Stallings, Henrietta Sidebottom and JoAnn Harris; 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 12 Noon at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1 - 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
