Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Pybus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jean Pybus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jean Pybus Obituary
Betty Jean Pybus

Louisville - 75, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Betty had worked at Churchill Downs, the airport and at Caretenders for many years. She was a charter member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She lived at Yorktown Senior House for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Dorothy Pybus and her brother, Kenneth. She is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Ryan & Barbara Neuner, nephews, Dennis Gray, John Pybus & Brian Pybus, nieces, Becky James & Robin Jewell and 11 great nephews & nieces. Visitation will be 1-4pm Sunday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road with a service at 4pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -