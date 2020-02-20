|
|
Betty Jean Pybus
Louisville - 75, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Betty had worked at Churchill Downs, the airport and at Caretenders for many years. She was a charter member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She lived at Yorktown Senior House for several years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred & Dorothy Pybus and her brother, Kenneth. She is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Ryan & Barbara Neuner, nephews, Dennis Gray, John Pybus & Brian Pybus, nieces, Becky James & Robin Jewell and 11 great nephews & nieces. Visitation will be 1-4pm Sunday at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home 411 Fairdale Road with a service at 4pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020