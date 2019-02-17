|
|
Betty Jean (Wessel) Schonburg
Louisville - 84, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Louisville on November 12, 1934 to the late Lorena and Virgil Wessel. Betty was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Mary Queen of Peace (formally St. Denis/St. Helens) and is a retired legal secretary. Betty most enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play countless sports and was an avid UK fan.
Betty was preceded in death by her son, Terry Schonburg; sister, Thelma Barton; brothers, Hub, Norman and Herman Wessel.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Walter "Sonny" Schonburg and 5 children; Joni Petter (Robert), Danny, Scott (Tracie), Keith (Pam) Kenny (Lisa); 10 grandchildren; Amber Atkinson-Petter (Jill), Aaron Petter (Katherine), Chad (Lindsay), Brittany Cooper (Cody), Zac Malcolm (Jenna), Melody Hill (Cory), Cody (Erin), Conner (Micha Ernst), Kennedy (Cameron Scott) Seth and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ethel Bohannon and brothers, Art and Bob Wessel.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on February 19, 2019, 10 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Highway, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapel, 4832 Cane Run Road.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude's Children Foundation or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019