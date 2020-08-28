Betty Jean SmithLouisville - Betty J. Badgett Smith (Mammie) 86, passed away August 27, 2020. She was a faithful member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and an avid U of L fan. She was also a proud breast cancer survivor of 18 years.She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, son, granddaughter, five siblings and two sons-in-law.Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory her children Cathy Horn, J.J. Smith (Cindy), Rick Smith and Steve Webb (Louise), ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.A service to honor the life of Betty will be held Tuesday, September 1st at 2pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 11am until the start of the funeral.