Betty Jean Wegenast
Louisville - Betty Jean Wegenast, 84, of Louisville, KY passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Betty was a loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She loved spending time with family, camping, family gatherings, and a dedicated lover of animals. Betty was a 1953 Ursuline Academy Graduate, and retired from Humana after 20 years of service. She was a member of St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Betty was born on November 5, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept 2, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Newcomer -Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway). A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, at St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (5431 Johnsontown Rd) with burial to follow at St. Andrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the KY Humane Society and Ally Cats Society. To View a Full Obituary, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com